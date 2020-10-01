John Lewis, age 79, Hickory Hill

Funeral services for John M. Lewis will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the St. Richard Catholic Church in Hickory Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

John Lewis, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Pineville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Wendy Lewis Orange of Pineville and Amanda Ford (Michael) of Marksville; son, Albert Lewis, Sr. (Amitria) of Pineville; sisters: Mary Powell (Paul, Sr.) of Port Arthur, TX, Elizabeth Blakely of Pineville, Betty Augustine (Laurna) of Marksville, Francis Guillot of Marksville, Theresa Augustine of Marksville; brothers, Xavier Lewis of Mansura, Peter Lewis (Gloria) of Marksville, Paul Lewis (Joan) of Marksville, and Nolan Lewis (Paula) of Alexandria. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kandace, Camron, SanJuan, Albert, Jr., Marquiez, Braylen, Amayah, and Aubrielle; three great grandchildren, Leayla, Kalonie, and Aaliyah.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Mary Georgianna Guillory Lewis; parents, Robert Lewis, Sr. & Eva Roberts Lewis; brothers, Robert Lewis, Jr, and Lucius Lewis; sisters, Catherine Lewis, and Louallen Lewis; paternal grandparents, Dudley Lewis and Clementine Charles; maternal grandparents, Lucius & Olivia Clavier.

A visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until departing for service on Saturday.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura are under the direction of funeral arrangements.