John Lewis 'Bubba' Vaccaro III , 67, of New Roads

John Lewis 'Bubba' Vaccaro III , 67, passed away on March 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a long battle with diabetes. Visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 8:30 am until 12:00 noon. The funeral mass will follow at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport at 1:00 pm. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Bubba was well known by his customers in New Roads as owner of Vaccaro's Sporting Goods, Vaccaro's Awards and Trophies and as a Sales Consultant at New Roads Motor Company. His family and friends will affectionally remember him for his humorous nature and love of fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Janie Vaccaro, father and mother in law Raymond and Rosina Dupont, and his brother Keith Vaccaro. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Diane Dupont Vaccaro; daughter, Meagan Vaccaro (fiancé, Jeremy Wells); son, John Lewis Vaccaro IV; brothers, Mike (Judi) Vaccaro of New Roads and Charles Vaccaro of Zachary; sisters, Erraina (Bill) Wilson of Lecompte and Vanessa (Allen) Kimble of Simmesport; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond (Mona) Dupont of Lafayette and Linda Vaccaro of Simmesport; and numerous nieces and nephews