John Paul Woodworth, 53, Marksville

Memorial services for John Paul Woodworth will be held Friday, September 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Church at Marksville in Marksville with Pastor Kenneth Austin officiating.

Mr. Woodworth, age 53 of Marksville, passed away at Madison Parish Hospital in Tallulah on Saturday, September 19.

He was born on September 9, 1967 in Houston, TX.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Woodworth miller; grandparents, Lawrence (Wood) Woodworth, Sr., Tressie Ortego Woodworth and Emeline Laborde Woodworth, all of Marksville.

He was a kind and generous man who loved his family dearly. He served in the National Guard, was a talented carpenter and a truck driver for many years. He had a loving personality and an infectious laugh. To know "JP" was to love him. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His kind soul will be sorely missed by all the people whose lives he touched.

Those left to cherish his memory include his four daughters, Rrahgel and Chanel, both of Marksville, Sara Mae and Tressie, both of Texas; one son, John of Texas; two brothers, Rhone and Kyle Blanton, both of Austin, TX; three uncles, Lawrence (Larry) Woodworth, Jr. of Dallas, TX, Christopher Woodworth of Marksville and Richard Woodworth of Zachary and two grandchildren, Rayleigh and Remington.