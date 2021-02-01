John Stowe, 50, Mansura

John A. Stowe, age 50, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021. John grew up in Mansura, LA, graduated from LSU, worked as an editor at World Book in Chicago, then moved back to Baton Rouge and was a Library Associate at LSU’s Hill Memorial Library. Throughout his life, he was an avid tennis player and cyclist. Above all else, John was faithful and kind, living quietly and minimally. He believed the greatest gift you could give your loved ones was time. He showed this continuously through his life as a steadfast son, supportive brother, irreplaceable uncle and genuine friend.

He is survived by mother, Linda Stowe (Jessie Lofton); sisters, Missy Thomas and Katy Bordelon (Patrick); and sister-in-law, Hailey Stowe; nephews, Kevin Thomas and Luke Bordelon; and nieces, Anna Bordelon, Emme Stowe, and Lucy Stowe.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Ralph Stowe; brother, Christian Stowe; brother-in-law, Brian Thomas.

A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00am on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent de Paul Bishop Ott Shelter Program, 1623 Convention St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.