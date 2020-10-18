Johnathan Carmouche, 39, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Johnathan Marvin Carmouche will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette with Father Abraham Pallakattuchira officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Carmouche, age 39, of Marksville, departed this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Valley View Health Care Facility in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin Scroggs; paternal great grandparents, Joe and Mary Carmouche and Louis and Maude Lachney; maternal great grandparents, Ellis and Nell Bernard; Ellington “Son” and Delia Wheadon Scroggs.

Johnathon worked for Marksville City Police and was a Sheriff’s Deputy for many years with Avoyelles Parish. He loved his job and it was his life.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Khoen Carmouche of Marksville; parents, Johnny Carmouche (Becky) of Marksville, Debra Scroggs of Marksville, one brother, Keith Carmouche (Leslie) of Marksville; one sister, Lauren Carmouche Bordelon (Neal); nephews, Eean Carmouche, Cam Carmouche; nieces, Lakyn Carmouche, Gracie Carmouche, Ana Kate Bordelon, Dakota Bordelon and Autumn Bordelon; paternal grandparents, J. C. and Dina Carmouche of Marksville; maternal grandmother, Connie Scroggs of Marksville; mother of his son Khoen, Kerrie Edwards, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jamie Barone, JR Dauzat, Kenny Juneau, Johnathan Knoll, Beau Milligan, and John Riddle.