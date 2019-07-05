Johnathan "Pop" Shawn Robinson of Bunkie

Funeral service for Johnathan "Pop" Shawn Robinson, were Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:00 AM at Salem Baptist Church Pastor Greg Jackson, officiated and Bishop Melvin Jackson, eulogist. Internment in the church cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home.

Pop, passed away Tuesday, June 11, at Bunkie General Hospital.

He was a baptized by the late Pastor James L. Sampson at Salem Baptist Church, graduated from Bunkie High School in the year 2001. Upon completing high school, he attended Camelot Community College in Baton Rouge where he enhanced his skill in the art of hair cutting. Johnathan started cutting hair at the age of 14, and was known as, "the neighborhood barber". When his customers could not come to him, he would pack up his clippers and go to them to ensure they had their fresh cut that only "Pop" could give. He had a very loving, caring and kind spirit.

Johnathan moved to Houston, Texas and was employed with Sprint Cellular Communications. Upon his return to Bunkie, he returned to cutting hair. He was an excellent barber with a large clientele from toddlers to senior citizens. Everyone loved for his to cur their hair, "no one could do it like Pop", became a well known phrase to all.

He leaves to cherish sweet memories: his son, Jamerian Robinson of Baton Rouge; his mother, Doris A. Robinson Keys; two sisters, Kasha Robinson and Shana (Doug) Robinson Pete all of Denham Springs; maternal grandmother, Sarah Burks, paternal grandmother, Lena Simmons both of Bunkie; eight aunts, eight uncles, teo nieces, four nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve were, Reginald Boyd, Deterrian Williams, Courtney Jackson, Russell Morris, Jr., Jonnovan Jackson, Donterrian Patterson, McKinley Burks, Jr. and Dekeldrick Patterson.