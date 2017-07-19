Joseph “Tip” Dorsey, Jr., age 55, of Marksville

Joseph “Tip” Dorsey, Jr.

Marksville – Funeral services for Joseph “Tip” Dorsey, Jr. will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Irvin Martin officiating. Burial will follow at a later date under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Dorsey Family invites family and friends to the visitation at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Dorsey, age 55 of Marksville, passed away at the Valley View Health Care Facility, on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 5:30 a.m. Joseph, affectionately known as “Tip”, to family and friends was fun loving and everyone enjoyed being in his company. Tip was an avid New Orleans Saints football fan. On Sundays during football season, everyone knew where Tip could be found. He was comfortably in front of the television with a plate of food and was not to be disturbed until the end of the game. Tip will now join the real Saints wearing his favorite Saints Jersey. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Tip will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Joseph Dorsey, Sr. and Mary Ann Francisco Dorsey; and brothers, Ricky Ray Dorsey and Roy Kenneth Dorsey.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Michael (Sherae Stelly) Dorsey of Marksville, Betty Ann (Eric) Andrews of Marksville and Janice (Danny Harrington) Dorsey of Marksville; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.