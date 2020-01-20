Funeral services for Joseph Alford will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Amazon Baptist Church with Rev. John Calbert, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul Baptist Church in the Bayhills under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Amazon Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Joseph Alford, age 70, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was a 1967 graduate of Carver High School. He attended Southern University and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad Company. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Lewis; his grandparents, Booker T. and Elidee Lewis; his niece, Morgan Lewis and his brother, Ronnie Lewis.

He is survived by his two daughters, Angela Alford and Alicia Stevens of Houston, TX; his son, Darwin Washington of Alexandria; his sister, Christine Matthews and husband, Harold, of Bunkie and four grandchildren, Daelani Stevens, Dario Stevens, Jr., Dalicia Stevens and Luke Carter.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are John W. Lewis, Harold Matthews, Jr., David Stevens, Jr., Donald Frazier, David Stevens and Gerald Fontenot.