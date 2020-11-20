Joseph Bowman,77, Baton Rouge

Joseph Huey Bowman passed away November 18, 2020 at the age of 77. Born in 1943 to Anderson and Lola Mae Bowman in Avoyelles Parish, he was one of ten children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen and his brothers, John, Anderson and Newman. He retired at an early age from Pellerin Milnor Corp. He is survived by his brothers, Clyde, Leon and Clint and sisters, Geneva, Alberta and Irma. He is also survived by his children, Sharon (Bryan) Stickling, Michael, Robert (Christian) Bowman and five grandchildren, Joshua (Jourdan) Stickling, Jacob Stickling, Brittany, Lauryn and Nathan Bowman and one great-grandchild, Easton Rayburn. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to McMains Children’s Developmental Center 1805 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.