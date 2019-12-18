Joseph Carl Feduccia, age 98, of Simmesport

Joseph Carl Feduccia, 98 years old and a World War II veteran who served with the United States Army during its earliest military campaign in North Africa, passed away peacefully on December 14th, 2019. He was born in Upper Pointe Coupee Parish in the now long-gone community of Torras, Louisiana. He was a long-time resident of Simmesport but for his last 10 years his home was the Oakmont Estates.

J.C. was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Gueho Feduccia. He was the second youngest of John Vincent and Mary Feduccia and their last surviving child. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Vincent, Anthony, and Lawrence Feduccia; his sisters, Angelina Danna, Immay Frantom, Sadie Hanesworth, and Katherine “Kay” Fontaine.

He is survived by John Feduccia and daughter-in-law Cuch, Janet Feduccia Bowman and son-in-law, Curtis, and Joan Feduccia Whitmore; his seven grandchildren, Shelley Turner, Nicholas Feduccia, Ashley Bowman, Steven Lemoine, Christina Feduccia Gerhardt, Curt Bowman, III, and Scott Lemoine; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Affectionately known as “Poppa” by everyone who knew and loved him, he donated his mortal remains to science. A private memorial service will be held.

Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff on Oakmont Estates whose attention, care, friendliness, and kindness toward Poppa cannot be expressed in words. This care, friendship, and kindness extends to the wonderful people of Compassionate Care Medisys for hospice care he enjoyed during his recent illness. The family’s gratitude is profound. May God Bless each and everyone of you abundantly for the are you provided for Poppa.