Joseph Charles Richard, Sr., of Simmesport

Funeral services for Joseph Charles Richard, Sr., were held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church of Simmesport, where Rev. Henry Wright IV officiated. Burial followed in Mason Cemetery in McCrae, Louisiana. Services were under the direction of Miller & Hill Funeral Directors of Alexandria

Richard, of Simmesport, passed away on Jan. 14.

He was born on March 9, 1965, to the late Joseph Richard and Lillian Armstrong Richard in Jacoby. Joseph was united in holy matrimony to Albertha Stevenson-Richard.

He was employed for many years as a logger for Dauzart Logging Company in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Richard; one daughter, Joann Augustus; one step-son, Anthony Lee Stevenson; one grandchild, and siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Albertha S. Richard; six children, Carolyn Richard-Thomas (Benny), Rosa Richard-Laneheart, Joseph Richard, Jr., Ricky Richard, Sherry Richard, and Gayle Richard-Lavigne (Christopher); one sister, Olie Richard-Tuner (Walter); two special nieces; Elouise Richard-Gosserand and Annie Richard-Lofton; longtime friend, children, Geraldine Crockett, and her children, Martin, Mindy and Roosevelt; three great friends, Donald Wayne Antoine, Roma Antoine and Alvin Courtney, Jr.,; 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallearers were Benny Cage, Martin Crockett, Roosevelt Crockett, Foley Lanehart, Brandon Richard, Joseph Richard, Jr., Trayon Richard and Donawan Robinson. Honorary pallbearers were Albert Hartford, Alvin Hartford,