JOSEPH'S OBITUARY

Graveside Services for Joseph Daniel Jacobs will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Salem Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.. We will be following the COVID-19 regulations.

Joseph Daniel Jacobs was born December 11, 1959 to Curtis and Myrtle L. Jacobs in Pineville, LA. He was called from labor to Reward on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. Joseph, better known as "Backbone" or "Danny", was a former employee of MD Descant Construction, Inc. He was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Myrtle L. Jacobs; grandfather, Walter Washington, Sr.; grandmother, Annie B. Conner; his uncle, Thomas Matthews, his niece, Allison Vallien and his beloved, Tonya Pearson.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memories his three sons, Johnathan Johnson of Bunkie, Joseph Jacobs, Jr. of Baton Rouge and Joe Monte' Jacobs of Bunkie; his two grandchildren, A'layjah and Mina; his seven siblings, Constance Calbert (Ivory) of Baton Rouge, Marilyn Jacobs of Bunkie, Melvin Jacobs, Sr. (Regina) of Bunkie, Myron Jacobs (Carolyn) of Bunkie, Linda Curtis (Dr. R.L.) of Baton Rouge, Erica Fulton (Clinton, Sr.) of Baton Rouge and Eric Jacobs (Erica) of Baton Rouge; his uncle, Walter Washington, Jr. (Rosemary) of Port Arthur, TX; his aunt, Josie > Matthews of Evergreen and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and one great, great nephew.