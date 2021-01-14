Joseph Guice, Marksville

A gravesite service for Joseph Lionel Guice will begin at 11:00am on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery in Marksville.

Joseph “Joelah” Guice was born on December 25, 1957 to the late Lucas & Dorethea Guillot Guice. He departed this life on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was baptized at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, La; later relocating to Monroe, La. He became a member at Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church. At Little Flower, he was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver, as well as participating in the church ministries as an usher. Joseph was employed in many positions with the City of Monroe and the General Motors Guide Corporation in Monroe, La.

He leaves loved ones to cherish his memory, his significant other, Bernadine Kegler of Monroe; six sisters, Velita (Leonard) Benjamin of Zachary, Connie St. Romain of Marksville, Mary (Sherry Ray) Wilson of Monroe, Ophelia Guice of Lafayette, Anna (Perry) Ferraro of Breaux Bridge and Jannis Guice of Monroe; two brothers, John (Patricia) Guice of Atlanta, GA. and Van (Ruth) Guice of Bunkie; one godchild, Sherri Benjamin of Baton Rouge; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Heckard; parents, Lucas & Dorethea Guillot Guice; sisters, Regina Greenhouse and Bernadette Guice; nephew, Derrick Guice, Sr.; and his brother-in-law, Leroy St. Romain.

A visitation will begin at 9:00am until 10:30am on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

