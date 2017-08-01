Joseph Otis ''Tibby'' Bordelon, age 90, of Moreauville

Joseph Otis ''Tibby'' Bordelon

MOREAUVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Otis “Tibby” Bordelon will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Rev. Abraham Pallakattuchira will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery No. 2 in Moreauville.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and continue on Thursday at 8 a.m. until service time. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Tibby”, age 90, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at St. Agnes Nursing Home in Breaux Bridge. He was a native and longtime resident of Moreauville. Joseph was born on June 20, 1927 to the late Allen and Theresa Bordelon. Joseph honorably served our country in the Merchant Marines and United States Army. During his tenure, he protected our country in World War II. Joseph was a member of the American Legion Post 343. He worked as a carpenter, farmer, and cattleman. He loved to create new innovations during his carpentry career, tell stories, and visit with his family and friends. Joseph will always be remembered for his hard work as a wonderful loving family man.

He was preceded in death by wife, Helen Rita Bordelon; and his parents, Allen and Theresa Bordelon.

He is survived by his two sons, Errol Bordelon of LaPlace, Jude (Tina) Bordelon of Lafayette; his two grandchildren, Shannon (Summer) Bordelon of Florida, and Charlotte Bordelon of Lafayette; and three great-grandchildren, Lorin Bordelon of Florida, Lillie Bordelon of Florida, and Gabriella Bordelon of Florida.

Pallbearers will be Errol Bordelon, Jude Bordelon, Bruce Lemoine, Tim Bordelon, Ray Lemoine and Michael Lemoine.