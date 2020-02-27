M Funeral Services for Joseph P. “Catfish” Gauthier will be held at Vick Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Grady Dodge, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Joseph P. “Catfish” Gauthier, age 74 of Moreauville formally of Vick, passed away at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 7:45 A.M.

Joseph was affectionately known to family and friends as “Catfish” as this was synonymous with his favorite hobby of fishing. He was also an avid hunter and enjoyed camping. If you found yourself on the flipside of a joke, in most cases, “Catfish” Gauthier was behind it, as he loved playing practical jokes on family and friends. Joseph will surely be missed by his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lisa Gauthier of Center Point, siblings, twin brother, Jerome “Black” (Elaine) Gauthier of Vick and Evelyn Gauthier Lachney of Vick. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 1 Great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mr. Gauthier was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Cole, parents, Jerand and Eunice Broussard Gauthier, siblings, J.D. Gauthier, Irvin “Toubene” Gauthier, Hubert Gauthier and Clifford “Butch” Gauthier.

The Gauthier Family has requested that a visitation be held at Vick Baptist Church on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. until time of services. To extend on-line condolences, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

