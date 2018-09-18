Joseph "Rabbit" Alexander, age 80, of Moreauville

Joseph "Rabbit" Alexander

MOREAUVILLE - A Funeral Mass for Joseph "Rabbit" Alexander of Moreauville will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

Joseph David Alexander, age 80, was born on June 11, 1938 to Helen Alexander and Percy Roberts and passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018. Joe held various jobs throughout his life including Holsum Bakery, Union Bank, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department, and the Moreauville Police Department. He was a member of Knights of Peter Claver Our Lady of Sorrows Council 202.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Carol Alexander, and his daughter, Minerva Williams Lavallais. Joe answered to many names, but two of his favorite were hunny as he was affectionately called by his wife and Daddy Joe which he was called by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many of their friends.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Queen Harrell Alexander; one son, David (Rebecca) Alexander of Pineville; four daughters, Monique Alexander (Bennett) Roland of Balch Springs, Texas, Jo Lynn Williams of Shreveport, Bertha (Rex) Countee of Alexandria, Marilyn O’Hara of Houston, Texas, and Deborah (William) Thomas of Baton Rouge, two sisters, Mary Helen (Joe) Dupas of Hessmer, and Beverly Guillot; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.