Josephine Hester Augustine, age 94, of Mansura

Josephine Hester Augustine

MANSURA - Funeral services for Josephine “Hester” Augustine of Mansura are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Hester Augustine, age 94, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. She was born on October 5, 1923.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ceasar Augustine, Sr. and Josephine Talley Augustine; husband, Thurston Jordan; daughter, Mary Ann Augustine; son, Samuel Lewis, Jr.; sister, Celestine Johnson; and brother, Ceasar Augustine, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her seven grandchildren: Carol Augustine (James) Stevenson of Lafayette, Stephanie Augustine of Tyler, Texas, Shon Augustine of Lafayette, Tressa Lewis (James) Hood of South Carolina, Princess Lewis (Greg) Harris of South Carolina, Samuel Lewis, III of South Carolina and Tyler Augustine of South Carolina; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.