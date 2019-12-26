Joycie St. Romain, 86 of Hessmer

Funeral Mass for Joycie “Joyce” St. Romain of Hessmer will begin at 10:00am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer. Burial will be held at the church cemetery.

Joycie “Joyce” St. Romain, age 86, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. She was born on March 30, 1933 in Hessmer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Paul (Patsy) St. Romain, Jr. of Pineville and Judy (Johnny) Dauzat of Marksville; four grandchildren: Chad Dauzat of Marksville, Brad Dauzat of Marksville, Randy (Lacie) Dauzat of Walker, and Joshua St. Romain of Hessmer; six great-grandchildren: Chloe, Gage, Brooke, Madeline, Autumn, & Khloe. She is also survived by four sisters: Dorothy Jeansonne of Alexandria, Patsy Wells of Arkansas, Beryl Dauzat of Brouillette, & Clara Juneau of Hessmer; five brothers: Rimes Laborde, Jr. of Westwego, Malcolm Laborde of Waggaman, Howard Laborde, Lurry Laborde, and Steve Laborde, Sr. all of Hessmer.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna St. Romain; husband, Paul St. Romain, Sr.; parents, Rimes, Sr. & Marence Laborde; sisters, Theresa Laborde, Betty Laborde, & Marie Laborde; brothers, Donald Laborde, Harvey Laborde, & Hilburn Laborde.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Chad Dauzat, Brad Dauzat, Randy Dauzat, Joshua St. Romain, Chloe Dauzat, & Brooke Dauzat; and crossbearer will be Gage Dauzat.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 9:30am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.