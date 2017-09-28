Juanita Stevenson Chambers, age 97, of Bunkie

Juanita Stevenson Chambers

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Juanita Stevenson Chambers of Bunkie were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Amazon Baptist Church in Bunkie with Rev. Herbert Chambers, Jr. delivering the eulogy. Internment followed in Amazon Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home.

Chambers, age 97, passed from this life on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at her residence. Born on May 9, 1920 in Longbridge, Mrs Chambers was the daughter of Mitchell and Mary Stevenson. Raised in the admonition of the Lord, she accepted Christ at an early age being baptized at Amazon Baptist Church. Juanita was united in holy matrimony to Herbert Chambers, Sr. and to this union three children were born.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and seven brothers.

Mrs. Chambers leaves her love and cherished memories to her children, Billie (Jennifer) Chambers of Bunkie, Rev Herbert (Jacqueline) Chambers, Jr. of Lacey, Washington and Rita Regina Chamber of Houston, Texas; her brother, Rev. Kenneth (Onzell) Stevenson of Ridgecrest, California; her sister, Roma Jean Baker of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were Tre’Jun Chambers, Quentracus Bennett, Joey Stevenson, Stephen Reynolds, Ross Bowie, Carlos Morris, Kimmeth keys, Jon-Eric Price and Christopher Chambers.