Judith Marie Charrier, age 75, of Hessmer

Judith Marie Charrier

HESSMER - Funeral services for Judith Marie Charrier of Hessmer will take place at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Hessmer on Friday, October 6, 2017 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Thursday, October 5th, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. and will last all evening until time of service on Friday morning.

Judith Charrier, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. She was born on April 2, 1942.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Charrier; son, Craig Charrier; brother, Ralph Moras, Sr.; and sisters, Carol Laborde and Sandra St. Romain.

She is survived by her children, Janie (Johnny) Pritchard of Pollock, Millie (Clarence, Jr.) Jones of Mansura, and Bradford (Jessica) Charrier of Hessmer; sister-in-law, Patsy Moras of Bunkie; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would offer special thanks to Patsy Moras, Joanne Moreau, All Saints Hospice, Dr. L.J. Mayeaux, Robbie Dauzat, and Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez.