Judy Ducote,68, Lecompte

Funeral services for Judy Marie Ducote will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. Shane Deville officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Mrs. Ducote, age 68, of Lecompte, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Avoyelles Hospital. She was a retired department manager for Walmart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Ducote; her parents, Ed and Dorothy Ducote; and her siblings, Jenny Lee Mayeux, Evelyn Shaw, Ray Ducote and Terrell Ducote.

She is survived by her two daughters, Gaye Knott and husband, Robert, of Lecompte and Melissa Guillory and Husbnad, Brad, of Lecompte; her sister, Brenda Ducote and husband, Michael, of Marksville; her brother, Carlton Ducote of Alexandria and two grandchildren, Grace Knott and Christian Guillory.