Judy Mae Armand Bordelon

Lettsworth – Funeral services for Judy Mae Armand Bordelon will be held at Simmesport United Pentecostal Church on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 1 p.m. with Brother John Holloway, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kikpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Bordelon Family has requested that a visitation be held at Simmesport United Pentecostal Church on Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Judy Mae Armand Bordelon, age 80 of Lettsworth, passed away at the Valley View Health Care Center in Marksville on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 4:55 a.m.

Mrs. Bordelon was preceded in death by her husband, Erbie Joseph Bordelon, Sr.; son, John Glenn Bordelon; parents, Leroy and Odessa Pastor Armand; and siblings, Victor Armand, Theresa Armand Bordelon and Lois Milligan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Eddie (Diana) Bordelon of Cottonport, Steven (Celeste) Bordelon of Fifth Ward, Erbie Bordelon, Jr. of Simmesport and Darren Bordelon of Slidell; siblings, Thad (Donis) Armand of Goudeau, Donavon (Sandy) Armand of Cottonport, Genevie Blanchard of Berwick, Delores (Harold) Drouin of Cocoville, Susan (Mel) Cook of Cottonport and Darlene (Carl) Gaspard of Cottonport; daughter-in-law, Sandy Bordelon of Dupont; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

