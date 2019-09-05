Funeral services for Mr. Jules Frank, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Michael Gonzales officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Frank, age 86, of Marksville, born on July 3, 1933, parted this life on September 2, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Jules Frank, Jr. and Dwayne Frank; one daughter, Betty Edwards; three grandchildren, Dawnovan Thomas, Linzy Edwards and Lenard Frank; five sisters, Pearl Dupas, Carrie Frank, Rose Bonton, Shirley Sampson, Haddy Ariza; three brothers, Lawerence Frank, Evan Frank, and Joseph Frank.

He leaves to cherish his memory a wonderful wife of 41 years, Theresa Frank of Marksville; eight daughters, Numeca Frank, Julie [Eric] Richard, both of Marksville, Alice Fuselier [Stanley] of Port Arthur, Texas, Carrie Barbin [Paul], Louisiana Edwards [Joseph], both of Baton Rouge, MaeRose Nash [Lewis] of Alexandria, Sally Benson, Mary Evelyn Harris, both of Marksville; two brothers, Sylvan Frank of Port Arthur, Texas, Clifton Frank of Marksville; two sisters, Francis Gallow, Mildred Frank, both of Port Arthur, Texas; forty grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Johnlee Thomas, Eric Richard, Jules Frank, III, NaJuan Lockwood, Nolon Benson, Jr. and Perry Dixon. Honorary pallbearers will be Clifton Frank, Sr., Sylvan Frank, Murphy Simon and Gary Barbin, Jr.

