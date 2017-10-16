June Rose Knight Webb Knight, age 88, of Bunkie

June Rose Knight Webb Knight

BUNKIE - Funeral services for June Rose Knight Webb Knight of Bunkie will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Bunkie at 3 p.m. with Reverend Mark Robinson and Reverend David Trimbur officiating. Burial will follow at Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

June Rose Knight Webb Knight, age 88, passed away on October 16, 2017 at Bayou Vista Nursing Home in Bunkie. Born on June 28, 1929 in Sherman, Texas, June grew up in Chickasha, Oklahoma and attended Chickasha High School. Later moving with her family to Buras, Evergreen, Grand Isle and then Bunkie. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bunkie. June loved working in the yard, traveling, and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed her time working at the Miss Priss Shoppe in Bunkie. We loved her much, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, William H. Webb and Charles D. Knight; her parents, John R. and Pearl Dykes Knight; her son, Brett D. Webb; her sister, Helen K. McDaniel; her brothers, J. Richard Knight and Robert W. Knight, Sr.; and great-grandson, Luke J. Garmon.

She is survived by two sons: Billy W. (Jane Thompson) Webb of Lafayette and Bruce A. (Janet Townsend) Webb of Bunkie; and step-children: Pam Knight (Jude) Glorioso of Bunkie, Kenny (Tina) Knight of Bunkie, and Michael (Christine) Knight of Franklinton. She was blessed to have been “Granny” to her many grandchildren who loved her dearly. William N. Webb of Lafayette, Kevin B. Webb of Lafayette, Jason B. Webb of Katy, Texas, Jacob L. Webb of Pineville; Jennifer Webb Beard of Alexandria, Thomas A. Webb of Bunkie, Johnathan B. Webb of Bunkie; Natasha W. Bankston of Collinsville, Alabama, Sarah W. Birdwell of Texarkana, Texas, Ashley W. Loudermilk of Pisgah, Alabama, Joshua B. Webb of Denison, Texas; Benjamin Garmon of Shreveport and Joshua Garmon of Ruston; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Billy N. Webb, Kevin Webb, Jason Webb, Jake Webb, Tommy Webb, Johnny Webb, Joshua Webb, Ben Garmon, and Joshua Garmon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 508, Bunkie, LA 71322.