Juria Barbin,

Graveside Services for Juria Ann Barbin will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery II, Mausoleum, in Marksville on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. with Deacon Gary Schupbach, officiating.

Juria Ann Barbin, age 79 of Marksville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7:45 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Earl Barbin of Denver, CO., Lemmie Barbin, Jr. of Marksville, companion, Terrell Carmouche of Marksville, devoted niece and nephew, Linda Barbin of Slidell and J.C. (Karen) Barbin of Marksville.

Ms. Barbin was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes Tassin and Lemmie Barbin, Sr. and sister, Earline Stroud.