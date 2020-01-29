Karla Ann Albritton, age 68, of Evergreen

Graveside services for Karla Ann Albritton will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery in Evergreen with Rev. David L. Trimbur officiating. If there is inclement weather, the service will be held in the Bayou Rouge Baptist church. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Following the graveside service, a gathering of family and friends will be held in the church hall to celebrate Karla's life.

Ms. Albritton, age 68, of Evergreen, passed away on December 25, 2019 at Bunkie General Hospital. She was a graduate of Cottonport High School and attended LSUA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie B. and Gene Albritton and her brother, Bennie B. Albritton, Jr.

She is survived by her brother, Dennis Wayne Albritton and his wife, Lori, of Boyce, LA.

Memorial donations may be made to Bayou Rouge Baptist Church - P. O. Box 237 - Evergreen, LA 71333 or The Help - c/o Stacey Alleman, Director- 8618 Hwy 955 E - Ethel, LA 70730. The Help is the animal rescue organization which provided care and found homes for Karla's beloved dogs.