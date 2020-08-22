Kase Dauzat. Effie

Graveside Funeral Services for Kase Reid Dauzat will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Effie with Reverend James Greer officiating.

Kase, age 2 months, of Effie, departed this life on August 20, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother Christy Fee.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents Brandon Dauzat and Kaiyden Andrus of Effie; sister, Hadley Dodge of Effie; paternal grandparents Brent and Sherry Dauzat of Effie; maternal grandfather Dustin Andrus of Deville; maternal great grandparents Thurling, Jr. and Nancy Andrus of Latanier; paternal great grandparents Dean and Linda Roberts Tyler of Effie, and Farrell and Judy Dauzat of Hickory Hill.

Visitation will be observed on Monday August 24,2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Marksville from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, graveside services will be moved to the Chapel of Hixson Brothers at 12:30 p.m.