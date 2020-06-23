Katherine DeSoto, 81, Plaucheville

A memorial service for Katherine DeSoto will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville. Burial will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. DeSoto, age 81 of Plaucheville, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Avoyelles Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Signa DeSoto; her parents, Harvey E. and Lillian Galland Dufour; her son, Kevin DeSoto; and her siblings, Samuel Dufour, Loretta LaGrange, and Harvey “Jr” Dufour.

Survivors includer her two daughters, Janice DeSoto Goodlett and husband James of Prairieville and Debra DeSoto of Lafayette; two brothers, Dewey Dufour and wife Vilmus of Plaucheville and Alvin Dufour and wife Mary of Kenner; her four sisters, Margie Kennedy of Metairie, Shirley Jones of Metairie, Janet Guillot and husband Laniel of Plaucheville and Lucille Zerangue of Lafayette; her granddaughter, Karen Goodlett Sparks and husband Matt; and her great-grandchildren, Ian Sparks, and Austin Sparks.

Friends may visit with the from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m.