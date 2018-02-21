Katherine Lynn “Babbie” Washington, age 58, of Simmesport

Katherine Lynn “Babbie” Washington

SIMMESPORT- Funeral services for Katherine Lynn Washington, age 58, of Simmesport were held Saturday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church with Rev. Henry Wright, IV, officiating.

Internment was held at the church cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.

“Babbie,” as she was known by many passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Katherine Lynn was born Dec. 16, 1959, the baby of a surprising set of triplets, to the late Thomas and Ceola Washington in Pineville.

She was baptized at an early age by the late Rev. H.R. Wright, Jr. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She continued to serve there until her health declined. As a resident of the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home, she was a faithful attendant of the worship services.

Katherine leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Christopher Washington of Prairieville and Lorenza Washington of Beeville, Texas; one daughter, Tenika (Demond) Washington of Simmesport; two granddaughters, Demyra Sampson of Simmesport; Madison Washington of Prairieville; five grandsons, Christopher “C.J.,” Cameron, Caleb and Caden Washington all of Prairieville; Demond Sampson, Jr. of Simmesport; three sisters, Linda Williams and Carolyn Washington of Simmesport; Debra (Arthur) Simmons of Mansura; three brothers, Kendell Washington of Mansura; Reginald Washington and Bryant (Kataria) Washington of Simmesport; one godchild, Naomi Washington of Lafayette; a special adopted grandchild, Laila Murray and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Timothy McGhee, Dempsey Spears, Jr., Deddrick Simmons, Jaylan Jacobs, Nicholas Williams, Keylan Jacobs, Jason McGhee and Lionel Blackman, Jr.