Katie Desselle, 76, Bordelonville

Funeral Mass for Katie L. Coco Desselle of Bordelonville will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 beginning at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Entombment will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Katie L. Coco Desselle, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Brent Bernard Coco; parents, Edward & Lorina Lemoine Lacour; sister, Jane Desselle.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerald Desselle of Bordelonville; children, Todd A. (Danita) Coco of Mansura; Joell (Ryan) Faulk of Lafayette, Ginger (Michael) Lacour of Woodworth; step-son, Christian Desselle of Alabama; sisters, Shirley Ducote of Cottonport & Launa Lacour of Moreauville. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Candice (Rocky) Desselle, Cody Coco, Morgan (Jared) Sowers, David Faulk, Cole Benoit, & Seth Benoit; step-grandson, Cohen Lacour; great-granddaughter, Riley Clare Desselle.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cabrini Cancer Center.