Keith Taylor, 60, Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Keith Taylor of Plaucheville will begin at 12pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will be in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum.

Keith Taylor, age 60, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Joanna G. Taylor of Plaucheville; daughter, Brittany Taylor of Plaucheville; son, Bryce Taylor of Plaucheville; sisters: Cathy Delacerda of Bunkie, Christine Taylor of Bunkie, and Deborah Desmuke of Houston; brothers, Steven Taylor of Livonia and Edward Taylor of Carencro.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony & Jeanette Taylor; godfather, Lawrence “Chock” Taylor; paternal grandparents, Arthur & Addis Taylor; and maternal grandparents, Milburn & Agnes Riche.