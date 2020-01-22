Kemp David Thevenot age 60 of Cottonport

Private services for Kemp David Thevenot of Cottonport will be held at a later date. Kemp David Thevenot died on Monday, January 20, 2020 after a long illness that robbed him of so much of his life at a very early age. Kemp knew the end was near and at the time of his death he was surrounded by his family who loved him unconditionally. Knowing that a merciful God will finally bring him peace, eases the pain of his passing.

Kemp was born in Cottonport, LA on October 4, 1954, the oldest of seven children. The best times of Kemp's life were spent with family and friends fishing and cooking and at family gatherings with his passion for music. Affectionately known as “The Boar”, Kemp truly loved his family & friends and he was loved by everyone who knew him and he never had anything bad to say about anyone. Kemp never had much, but he would give everything he had to anyone who needed it and the last act of Kemp's life was to gift his body to medical science to help others.

Those left to cherish his memory are his six extraordinary children who are fulfilling his dreams for him, Carrie Thevenot of St. Petersburg, FL, Lawrence Thevenot of Tyler, TX, Taylor Thevenot, Tristian Thevenot, and Jordan Thevenot all of Olive Branch, MS and Madison Hunter of Ruston; his mother, Joan Rozas Thevenot of Cottonport; siblings: Carla Lemoine (David) of Omaha, NE, Brenda Thevenot Juneau (Jeff) of Bunkie, Coralie Thevenot of Lafayette, Tammy Riche (Johnny) of Cottonport, Nicky Thevenot of Cottonport, and Skip Thevenot (Renee) of Houston, TX.

He also leaves behind many nieces & nephews that enjoyed partying with him. The family would like to express their gratitude and are eternally grateful for his special friend, Kelly Deshotel Ducote who has been a Godsend to Kemp & his family for the last 3 years. They shared a special bond and she has been an angel on Earth. She brought joy & love to his life as much as he did to hers.

Kemp was preceded in death by his father, Lee Joseph Thevenot.