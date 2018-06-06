Kendall "Luke" Ray Luneau age 55, of Center Point

Funeral services for Mr. Kendall “Luke” Ray Luneau will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be at French Cemetery in Center Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Luneau, age 55, of Center Point, passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Luneau.

Kendall loved his past time career of 20 years at TMG Logging Company and was an avid hunter, fisherman and cattleman. He also enjoyed rodeoing with his family, friends and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Betty G. Luneau of Center Point; wife, Michelle Luneau of Center Point; two sons, Tyler Luneau and wife Meagan of Turkey Creek. Garrett Luneau of Pineville; one step-son, Deven Bemont of Center Point; one daughter, Molly Luneau Goynes and husband Marlin of Deville; one step-daughter, Carlie Bemont of Effie; one sister, Sheila Laborde and husband Donald of Center Point; seven grandchildren, Dalyce and Henry Luneau, Preslee and Stormy Goynes, Chandler, Tatum, and Emerson Grace Bemont, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and will resume Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Donald Laborde, Byron Laborde, Kerry Luneau, Anthony Edwards, Adam Beaubeouf, and Chad Desselle.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Scott Dupuy, Marlin Goynes, Deven Bemont, Joe Rodriguez, Tristan Laborde, Raphael Luneau, Chris Duhon, Wallace Woodson and Pete Williford.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Luneau family.