Kenneth "Hacksaw" Hazelton, 75, Bunkie

Graveside services for Kenneth Ray Hazelton will be posted when finalized.

Kenneth "Hacksaw" Hazelton, age 75, of Bunkie, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Bayou Vista Nursing Home, after a brief illness. Kenneth was born on March 14,1944 to Charles ’Charlie” and Lucille Lemoine Hazelton of St. Landry. He was born and raised in Bunkie, where he met and married Delores Deselle in 1961. The couple had one son together, Kenny Hazelton. Kenneth made a living driving trucks, which was his passion. He had also served his community as an auxiliary police officer. He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-seven years, Delores Deselle Hazelton; his siblings, Joanna Hazelton, Glayds Humphey (George), Charles ‘Chippy’ Hazelton ( Lorraine),of Bunkie;and a half brother, Jessie Strange (Annie Mae) of Centerpoint.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his son Kenny Hazelton (Dorothy) of Bunkie; his grandchildren, Jennifer Normand(Timmy) of Marksville, Ryan Hazelton( Kelli) of Plaucheville, and Chelsey Hazelton of Bunkie; and 5 great grandchildren.