Kenneth "Hub Cap" Bordelon, age 59, of Moreauville

Kenneth Bordelon

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Kenneth "Hub Cap" Bordelon of Moreauville will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose & Msgr. Timmermans officiating. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Kenneth J. Bordelon, age 59, passed away at his home in Moreauville on Saturday, March 03, 2018. He was born on October 11, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his father, Noel Jude Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Keyna (Scottie) Laborde of Fifth Ward; son, Kennon Bordelon of Shreveport; mother, Marion Mayeux Bordelon of Moreauville; sisters, Debra (Patrick) Paul of Alexandria, Terri (Brad) Tassin of Moreauville, and Danita (Todd A.) Coco of Mansura; and three grandchildren, Jolie, Bella and Lainey.