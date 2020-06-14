Memorial services for Kenneth J. Friesenhahn of Simmesport will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Kenneth J. Friesenhahn, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cecelia L. Friesenhahn of Simmesport; children: Lee Ann F. (Michael) Cis of Katy, TX, Lisa Austin of Yellow Bayou, James Smith, Jr. of Baton Rouge, Kelly Smith of Jarreau, Kimberly “Kim” Austin, Myron Smith of Livonia, John (Renee) Reiber of Comfort, TX, and Chris Gosserand of Bernie, TX, Judi Tucker Smith of Jarreau; sisters, Geri (John) Moore of Congress, AZ and Peggy (Melvin “Butch”) Zercher of Topaock, AZ. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Casey (Lee) Foret, Sandy (Kerry) Gaillard, Nicholas (Samantha) Smith, Shane Smith, Brandi Smith, Tiffany (Jamie) Veade, Kandace (Kirk) Landry, Brittany (Kevin) Sweeney, Ryan Smith, Shawn (Francine) Smith, Chris Smith, Laura (Allen) Surge, Tatum (Joe) Cis, Colton (Kristyn) Cis, Stephen Reiber, Joseph Reiber, and Nishell Reiber; and 18 great-grandchildren: Gracie, Abbie, Hadley, Harley, Scarlette, Ashton, Collin, Rylee, Bella, Kammie, Lil Kirk, Seth, Aden, Axton, Nathan, Grayson, Asce, and Brian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Friesenhahn & Erna Schwab Friesenhahn.