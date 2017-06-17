Kenneth John Knoll, age 59, of Lake Charles

Kenneth John Knoll

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth John Knoll will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 8 a.m. until shortly before funeral service.

Mr. Knoll, age 59, of Lake Charles, formerly of Marksville, passed away at Lake Charles Memorial Specialty Hospital on Thursday, June 15, 2017. He was born December 22, 1957.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Knoll.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Lisa A. Knoll of Lake Charles; two sons, Chad Knoll of Lake Charles and Dyln Knoll of Lake Charles; one daughter, Ashley Hebert of Galliano; two stepsons, Chad Valois of Marksville and Dickie Valois of Marksville; two brothers, Mike Knoll of Slidell, Daniel Knoll of Gonzales; one sister, Priscilla Knoll of Marksville; and seven grandchildren.