Kenneth Wayne Hawkins, age 60, of Cheneyville

Kenneth Wayne Hawkins

CHENEYVILLE - Funeral services for Kenneth Hawkins will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bro. David Newton officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah Baptist Cemetery in Cheneyville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Thursday 8 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Hawkins, age 60 of Cheneyville, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. Born on January 7, 1957, Kenneth worked as a butcher for over 20 years at the Bayou Chicot Grocery.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wendy Norris Hawkins and his parents, Ray and Mary Ann Weber Hawkins.

Survivors include his sons, Wayne (Amy) Hawkins of Cheneyville and Ryan (Kayla) Hawkins of Cheneyville; a step-son, Daniel (Sarah) Guree of Cheneyville; two brothers, Ray Hawkins, Jr. of Shreveport and Steven (Lynn) Hawkins of Tioga; and seven grandchildren.

