Kevin Lemoine, 61, Cottonport

Memorial mass for Kevin Lane Joseph Lemoine will begin at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.

Kevin Lemoine, age 61, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Chris Lemoine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce & Flora Vivian Couvillion Lemoine.

A visitation will begin at 1:00PM until time of service on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church.