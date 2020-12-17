Kevin Mayberry, 56, Simmesport

Funeral service for Kevin Wayne Mayberry of Simmesport will begin at 2:00pm on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial will follow at Simmesport United Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Simmesport.

Kevin Mayberry, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Kevin enjoyed cooking, doing artwork, and loved his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Kevin Mayberry, Jr. of Simmesport; his mother, Sylvia Mayberry of Simmesport; sister, Cathy Bonnette of Simmesport; brothers, Blume Anthony Mayberry (Glenda) of Simmesport and Brian Mayberry of Simmesport. He is also survived by one grandchild, Isabella Mayberry, and eleven nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Mayberry; father, Clifton B. Mayberry; grandson, Kolton Mayberry; and brother, Clifton Terry Mayberry.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am to 2:00pm on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.