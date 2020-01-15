Kimberly Ann “Kimmi” Crehan, age 18 of Mansura

Funeral services for Kimberly Ann “Kimmi” Crehan will be held at Life Point Community Church in Mansura on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Jacob Crawford, officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Cemetery in Center Point under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Kimberly Ann “Kimmi” Crehan, age 18, passed away at L.S.U. Medical Center of Shreveport on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Austin Crehan of Tyler, TX., Erica Rhodes Crehan of Shreveport and sister, Shelby Lynn Crehan of Shreveport. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.

The Crehan Family has requested that a visitation be held at Life Point Community Church in Mansura on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. To extend on-line condolences to Kimmi’s Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Glen Turnage, Bryce Turnage, Tyler Mattox, Kieren Gordon, Liam Gordon and Dorain Campbell.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.