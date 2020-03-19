Kolton John Mayberry of Simmesport

Kolton John Mayberry, child of Kayla Couvillion and Kevin Mayberry, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Opelousas General Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Larry John Couvillion

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kayla Couvillion and Kevin Mayberry, Jr. of Simmesport; sister, Isabella Mayberry; maternal grandparents, Shelly (Dusty) Rabalais, and Joshua (Marie) Brooks; paternal grandparents, Jackie Vosburg and Kevin Mayberry, Sr.; great-grandparents, Patricia Couvillion, and Gaylord (Dottie) Brooks; uncles: Gage (Hannah) Brooks, Ricky (Amanda) Vosburg, Jr., Brandon Prothro, and Shawn (Shelia) Vosburg..