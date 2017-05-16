L. "Polly" Pauline Aymond, age 95, of Cottonport

L. "Polly" Pauline Aymond

COTTONPORT - Memorial services for Lillian “Polly” Pauline Aymond will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Pentecostals of Cottonport with the Rev. Douglas Doyle officiating. Entombment will follow in the Aymond Family Cemetery in Cottonport under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested that visitation be observed at the Pentecostals of Cottonport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Aymond, age 95, of Cottonport, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. She was born on September 17, 1921.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Aymond.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Ron) Aldridge of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; her son, William “Billy” D. (Joyce) Aymond of Bentley; two grandchildren, Brandon J. (Heather) Brochard of Nashville, Tennessee and Rob (Ruth) Descant of Bentley; four great grandchildren, Kayla McMillon of Nashville, Tennessee, Khloe Brochard of Nashville, Tennessee and Kylie Brochard of Nashville, Tennessee and McKenzie Descant of Bentley.