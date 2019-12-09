Funeral Mass for L. Rene’ Goux will begin at 11am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Escude Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

L. Rene’ Goux, age 69, of Madisonville, LA, passed away on December 5, 2019 in Mansura, LA. Rene’ was born in Mansura, LA on April 24, 1950, the son of Mary Nell and E.J. Goux. He graduated from Mansura High School in 1968. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Air Force prior to graduating from Louisiana College.

After his service, Rene’ began a remarkable career in the healthcare industry. His extensive career as a hospital executive included working with multiple Louisiana healthcare systems (Ochsner, Tenet, Sisters of Charity, and Avoyelles Hospital). He was a long-standing board member to CommCare Corporation, which built the Riviere De Soleil Community Care Center in Cocoville on his ancestral property, where he proudly served until retiring in 2018. His hard-working nature did not allow retirement to last long. After just two months, Rene’ returned to his passion of healthcare management. He joined Allegiance Health Management where he served until his death. Rene’ touched many lives during his 40 years of service in healthcare.

Rene’ was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Jackie Laborde and aunt, Theresa Schexnyder.

Rene’ is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Vickie. His love and generosity will be cherished by his children, Jason Goux (Lori), Tiffany Goux (Brady), Sloane Ory (Matthew), and Jon Goux (Kristine). Rene’ was “Skip” to four grandchildren, Lexi Broussard, Renny Goux, Anabelle Ory, Adleigh Kae Ory and was expecting his fifth grandchild in January. He was a loving brother to his two loving sisters, Nell Tassin and Claire “Tokie” Goux; as well as brother-in-law, Ronald Tassin; and sister-in-law, Susan Aymond. He is remembered as a “true son” to his father-in-law, Wilfred Laborde. He is also survived by his aunt, Helen Sasser. Rene’ had loving relationships as an uncle to Brandy, Leslie, Brooke, Jennifer, Heather, Tate, Josh, and Tyler.

Rene’ was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. In his free time, Rene’ loved cooking, reading, traveling, and supporting LSU football. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9am until 10:45am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

The family expresses their warmest appreciation for the outpour of support from relatives and friends. The family wishes to extend an invitation for guests to attend a funeral mass as listed.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Rene’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.