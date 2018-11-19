Lackey LaBorde, 81, Avoyelles Parish native

Lackey Joseph LaBorde, Jr. age 81, of Metairie, LA, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018. He was born August 28, 1937 in Avoyelles Parish, LA. He relocated to New Orleans in his twenties and met his soulmate of 59 years, Sheila Bordelon LaBorde. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lackey Joseph and Olivia Bordelon LaBorde, a sister, Patsy Fannin, brothers J.B. LaBorde and Welse LaBorde, and a son, Mark Joseph LaBorde. Lackey is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Bordelon LaBorde, devoted son Brian LaBorde and wife Sarah, beloved grandson Matthew LaBorde, daughter-in-law, Angelle Roberts LaBorde, and brothers and sisters, Malcom LaBorde and wife Carol, Jean Brener, Shirley Jernigan, and Clyde LaBorde and wife Mary. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends whom he admired and loved. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Lackey retired as the Southern Regional Manager of I.T.T. Grinnell and immensely enjoyed his profession. He never met a stranger and opened his home and his heart to others. Always cherishing time with others, he loved to share his lifelong experiences and a good cup of New Orleans coffee with family and friends. The very best stories were told in French with lots of laughter. He taught his sons and grandson the value of family, work, and self-reliance. There was nothing he and the boys couldn't fix! Some of his greatest hobbies and passions were his love for bowling, animals, cooking, the outdoors, and playing a good card game. Beyond everything else, he lived his life for his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 12 p.m. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to St. Francis Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 0616, Mandeville, LA 70470.