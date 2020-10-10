LaDarius Keller, Lemoyen

LaDarius D. Keller entered eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020 in LeMoyen, La. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edwards Funeral Home, Bunkie, La. Mask are required.

Father Jose Sanchez officiating.

Ladarius leaves to cherish his memories; his father, Francis G. Keller Sr.; his mother, Abigail Lastrapes; three sisters, Francheska Lachney of Marksville, La, Frandreka Keller of Lemoyen, La., and Adeline Bradford of Cottonport, La.; and one brother, Francis G. Keller Jr. of Lemoyen, La.; one maternal grandfather, Albert J. Lastrapes, of Lemoyen, La. and one paternal grandmother, Audrey A. Keller, of Bunkie, La; one uncle, Alvin J. Lastrapes of Bunkie, La., and one aunt George C. Keller of LaPlace, La.; three nephews, Karter Keller of Bunkie, La., Cain Williams and Carter Williams of Marksville, La.; two nieces, Aubree Williams of Marksville, La; and Auriee Lachney of Marksville, La.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ladarius is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, George C. Keller; his maternal grandmother, Nelver W. Lastrapes; one aunt, Nina Lastrapes and one uncle, Charles Keller.

Final arrangements entrusted to St. Edwards Funeral Home, Bunkie, La., and his final resting place is St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Marksville, La.