Lamonte Anson Chenevert, age 63, of Marksville

Lamonte Anson Chenevert

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Lamonte Chenevert will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Rev. Thomas Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery No. 1 in Marksville.

Friends may visit from 12 noon until the time of service at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Chenevert, age 63 of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Naomi Heights Nursing Home in Alexandria. He was born on November 10, 1953.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Richardson Chenevert; a brother, Dana Chenevert; and fiancé Susan Benezech.

Survivors include his son; John (Victoria) Chenevert of Broussard; his father, Reed J. (Flita) Chenevert of Marksville; his brothers, Joey (Cassie) Chenevert of Lafayette and Todd (Shelia) Chenevert of Fifth Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.