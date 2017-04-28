Lance Ducote, age 86, of Mansura

Lance Ducote

MANSURA - Funeral serviceS for Lance Ducote of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul Catholic Church of Mansura on Monday, May 1, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Ducote, age 86, passed away at the Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home of Mansura on Thursday, April 27, 2017 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on August 15, 1930.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ducote; son, Carl Ducote; and his parents, Camille and Leonie Ducote; and brother, Logan Ducote.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Charles) Johnson of Cottonport; grandchildren, Raymy (Heather) Johnson of Ellisville, Mississippi, Amie (Adam) Smith of Cottonport; and five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Jayden, Joseph, Zachary, and Ethan.