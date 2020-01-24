Funeral Mass for Landry Paul Mayeux of Hamburg will begin at 11am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Burial will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11am at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Landry P. Mayeux, age 84, of Hamburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. Mr. Landry worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary where he retired with the rank of Major.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Dr. Gary Mayeux & wife, Dr. Allyson Bahlinger Mayeux of Marshfield, Wisconsin and Raphael Scott Mayeux & wife, Jackie of Prairieville; sister, Jeanette Moreau of Mansura; brother, John Ellis Mayeux, Jr. & his wife Helen of Bordelonville. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Dr. Gary Mayeux, Jr., Michael Joseph Mayeux, Natalie Ann Brimer, Charles A. Mayeux, Dean Landry Mayeux, & Sara Grace Mayeux and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Luke Mayeux; wife, Bernadine Dupont Mayeux; parents, John Ellis Mayeux, Sr. & Lula Ortego Mayeux; brother, Donald Mayeux.

Visitation will begin at 9am until 11am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.