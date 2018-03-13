Larraine M. Hawkins, age 76, of Houston, Texas

Larraine M. Hawkins

NORTH FREEWAY, HOUSTON- The Mass of Christian Burial for Larraine M. Hawkins was held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, 22800 Aldine Westfield Rd., Spring, Texas. Burial followed at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.

Hawkins, age 76, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Born in Cottonport, she was a loving family woman who was a wonderful cook, and had retired from Southwest Bell after 40 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George L. Hawkins, Sr. and sister, Elaine Rabalais.

She is survived by her two sons, George Hawkins, Jr. and Scott Hawkins and wife Cindy; one daughter, Mary Hawkins; two brothers, Kenneth (Cathy) McDonald and Bennett (Jane) McDonald; and numerous nieces and nephews.